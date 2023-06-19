Police investigate 'suspicious tent' in Telford park

Police officers have paid a visit to a park in Telford after reports of a "suspicious" tent being set up.

The tent visited by the SNT

The Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) of Woodside and Madeley said they visited Rough Park on Thursday evening after a call from a resident over a suspicious tent in the woods.

Tweeting pictures of the tent, the SNT said: "Setting fires puts the local wildlife and woodland in danger as the land is extremely dry during hot months."

