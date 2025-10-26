The old Church of England School on St Luke's Road, which was built in the late 1850s and closed in 1969, will be going under the hammer at estate agents and auctioneers Halls’ Collective Property and Land Auction in Shrewsbury on November 28.

To give as many potential buyers as possible a chance to view the Grade II-listed building before the auction, Halls is organising open days on Wednesday, November 5, from 12pm to 2pm, and on Friday, November 21, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Located in the heart of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, the former school has a two-bedroom duplex, one-bedroom apartment, studio and spacious former classrooms.

The former Church of England School on St Luke's Road, Ironbridge

Two parcels of land with development and parking potential, subject to planning consent, are included with the property.

The sale is being handled by Matt Gilbert, manager of Halls’ Telford office, who is expecting huge interest from prospective buyers and former pupils.

“It’s a truly unique opportunity for a buyer to create something special in a breathtaking setting,” said Matt. “A lot of money needs to be spent on it, but it could be a very lucrative investment.

“It’s a very inspiring proposition for somebody because there are so many options, subject to planning consent.

“The ‘Blue School’ is very well known in the area and there are a lot of people who are former pupils - including the grandfather of a Halls’ staff member!”

The property’s lower ground floor comprises three former classrooms, a storage area, kitchen, living room, bathroom and a bedroom.

The ground floor has three former classrooms, a studio apartment, living room, potential kitchen diner, bathroom and study.

Completing the accommodation, the first floor has a sitting room and two bedrooms.

The school closed because of fears of an Aberfan-type disaster after subsidence in the playground.

Inside the former Church of England School on St Luke's Road, Ironbridge

However, it was later discovered that the problem was caused by a porous storm drain culvert which was replaced by a new drainage scheme.

Ironbridge is a renowned historic area nestled within the Severn Gorge, one of England’s most striking and distinctive landscapes.

The picturesque town centre lies beside the River Severn, where the slopes of the gorge are adorned with an appealing blend of grand, detached period homes and quaint hillside cottages.

Steeped in history, Ironbridge was a focal point of the Industrial Revolution and gained international fame in 1779 with the construction of the world’s first iron bridge by Abraham Darby III.

The auction will be held at Halls Head Office in Battlefield, Shrewsbury at 2pm.

For more information, contact Halls’ Telford office on 01952 971800.