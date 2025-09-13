The historic Telford town had been due to host a number of events tomorrow (Sunday), including an open day on the High Street and Dale End Park, and the popular Coracle Regatta on the River Severn.

They would have been part of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival.

The open day was set to include live music, character walkabouts, local food, market stalls, and heritage-themed displays.

Ironbridge Coracle Regatta has been called off due to weather concerns. Photos: Bob Greaves

But Telford & Wrekin Council has now confirmed that outdoor events planned for Sunday have been called off, amid worries about adverse weather.

In a post on social media the council said: "We are sorry to say that due to the weather warnings issued all outdoor event activities have been cancelled for Sunday, September 14 at the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival.

"This includes the Coracle Regatta and open day on the High Street.

"The Rotary Club of Ironbridge Family Dog Show is still scheduled to take place today (Saturday, September 13).

"Please note that the park-and-ride will still be in operation during the weekend and information on the Heritage Open Days weekend at Broseley Pipeworks can be found here: https://orlo.uk/e9C6u."

Yesterday the Met Office issued a weather warning for the region, saying "strong and gusty winds" could lead to some disruption.

The warning covers a period between 8pm on Sunday (September 14) and 6pm on Monday (September 15).