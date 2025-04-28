'The quiet valley that changed the world' - Ironbridge features on list of places that make you proud to be English

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Anyone educated in Shropshire would have spent many hours having had the importance of the historic Ironbridge Gorge drilled into them, so it's good to be reminded that other people value the contributions of the valley too.

This year, to celebrate St George's Day (which was either last week or this week, depending on who you ask), The Telegraph have compiled a list of ten places that make you "proud to be English".

The list, compiled by Christopher Winn, celebrates sites that "best showcase English ingenuity" and includes Runnymede, where King John put his seal on the Magna Carta, and 19 The Street in Crowmarsh Gifford, where Jethro Tull first inspired the development of mechanised farming with his invention of the world's first agricultural machine.

The iron bridge at Ironbridge

Joining them and several others is our very own Ironbridge with its very own iron bridge - which Mr Winn says "spans the River Severn as the earliest and most potent symbol of the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution".

Celebrating the "quiet Shropshire valley" that "changed the world", he commends the area's many remains of the industrial era and the various museums telling its story.

The full list is available online at telegraph.co.uk/travel/destinations/europe/united-kingdom/england/places-to-visit-that-england-can-be-proud-of.