St George's Day has moved: When's it moved to and why?

Thousands of people have woken up this morning waving their St George's flags, however, you might be surprised to find out that you have actually got the date wrong.

St George's Day is typically celebrated on April 23 of each year, however, if you are one of many to celebrate the day today, then you are actually five days too early.

St George Day Parade in Great Wyrley, organised by the Carnival commitee

For the day, councils, community groups, charity organisations and neighbourhoods come together to celebrate the life of Saint George, the patron saint of England.

However, the shock shift in feast date this year is due to church rules dictating that any saint's day that falls on a Holy or Easter week is instead moved to the following week, typically to the first Monday.

Plenty of parades and fun activities take place for the feast day of Saint George

This means that St George's Day has been transferred from today to Monday, April 28.

The change in date comes after Downing Street held a reception yesterday evening to commemorate England's patron saint day.

The dragon is a casual motif of Saint George

A note issued by the Church of England states: "When St George's Day or St Mark's Day falls between Palm Sunday and the Second Sunday of Easter inclusive it is transferred to the Monday after the Second Sunday of Easter.

"If both fall in this period, St George's Day is transferred to the Monday and St Mark's Day to the Tuesday."

The event is celebrated nation wide

The last time the move occurred was in 2019, when the date was transferred again to the following Monday.

So, that begs the question, will you be celebrating St George's Day today - or will you be celebrating it on April 28 instead? Either way, make sure to fly your flags proudly.