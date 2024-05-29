Suspicious bearded male "looking for opportunities to commit crime" around properties - police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers say they are looking for a tall and slim white man with a full beard who was wearing a baseball cap and a blue jacket.

There have also been reports of a man fitting his description being involved in other suspicious incidents and criminal activity in the Ironbridge area.

Shrewsbury rural officers have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the Buildwas area.

Now PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team, has issued a description of a man following reports of suspicious activity in their patch

PCSO Goddard said they received reports from a resident in Jackfield and another in Preens Eddy of a male who had been acting suspiciously around their properties on Saturday May 25.

He adds that it "is likely that this was the same person.

He added that the male is described as being white, with a full beard, wearing a baseball cap and a blue jacket. He was tall and slim.

"It appears likely that this person was looking for opportunities to commit crime in the area," added the officer.

Police want any more information on the male. You should contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on the team email bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Security tips and advice can be found on the West Mercia Police website