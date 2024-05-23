Half-term food events at Ironbridge Gorge Museums

Between May 25 and June 2, visitors can explore what the Victorians ate and create their own edible tiles, sherbet sweets, or biscuits from air dry clay.

At Blists Hill Victorian Town, visitors can get an insight into what the Victorians tucked into and watch a special cooking demonstration at 12pm each day.

Mrs Clack will teach Constable Jarrett how to cook for himself before you can join the town's residents in making traditional sweet treats.

Meanwhile, at the Enginuity museum. As part of the 'Tantalising Taste' workshop, children can explore how we use our five senses to detect flavours before working together to make their own sherbet sweets.