People urged to respond to consultation on flooding plans

The Environment Agency (EA) has released a 'scoping document' on the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) – a proposal to reduce the flooding which has blighted the county, and communities alongside the River Severn, over the past few years.

The early proposals have been developed by the EA with Natural Resources Wales, Shropshire Council and Powys County Council, working as the River Severn Partnership.

The SVWMS proposes combining “traditional engineering and Nature-based Solutions (NbS),” to address the issues that have affected towns and villages up and down the River Severn – including Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Ironbridge and Bewdley.

It lists potential solutions, which include natural management like tree planting, dams and and asking farmers to work in an different way.

The EA report outlines how the issue of flooding is unlikely to go away – with flooding events becoming more frequent in recent years,

Urging people to respond to a consultation on the work so far, David McKnight, Flood and Coastal Risk Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Delivering the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme is a long-term solution to sustainable water management, and we are right at the beginning of a complex journey to achieve our vision.

“We are looking forward to developing and testing options in collaboration with partners and communities across England and Wales in 2024 as we begin the consultation.

“We want to hear from all areas of the Severn community as we embark on the transformation programme that the catchment needs to be able to adapt to our changing climate and continue to thrive.”

Gavin Bown, Natural Resources Wales’ Head of Operations for Mid Wales, added: "The impact of flooding can be devastating for communities, and the reality of the climate crisis means that we have to adapt to extreme weather conditions in the future.

"We are a partner of the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme because it has the potential to enhance our work to reduce flood risk to communities in north Powys while also providing important benefits for nature and the environment.

"This consultation is an important step in learning about what is important for communities across the catchment, and it will influence how we move forward to protect people and the local environment.”

The closing date for the consultation is Tuesday 21 May 2024.

To take part visit https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/west-midlands/severn-valley-water-management-scheme-sustainabili/