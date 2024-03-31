The riverside pub that's been given an upgrade in all areas but still feels 'proper'

It takes a lot to make a profit in a town with so many pubs and so much choice.

With more than a dozen pubs running along the banks of the River Severn, Ironbridge residents and visitors are spoilt for choice for places to go for a drink.

For those running the pubs, however, it can prove a challenge to make a profit amid the competition within the area, but one pub has managed just that.

Ye Olde Robin Hood Inn on Waterloo Street has been a constant feature in the town since the 1830s, and has been owned by the Holden's Brewery for the last 25 years.

It has undergone a transformation over the last nine months, thanks to the hard work of Sophie Rickerby and her team since they took over the pub to update all parts of the pub, from the food to some of the seating areas.

Sophie Rickerby and her team have worked hard to turn around the fortunes of the pub

Ms Rickerby has had experience of running different pubs around Shropshire, having moved to the county as she felt it was a better place for her children. The Robin Hood is the seventh she has taken charge of and one of the friendliest.