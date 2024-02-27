Character home with potential for development for sale in World Heritage Site

The Tuckies in Jackfield is on the market for £650,000.

Jackfield is steeped in history significant within the Industrial revolution and important in the production of tiles.

Agents, Zoopla say: "The property has a real rural feel as its surrounded by woodland and a short distance from the River Severn. Nearby is the Boat Inn, The Half Moon, Maws Craft centre and across the footbridge The Shakespeare Inn.

The Tuckies, Jackfield

"This detached character home sits within a large plot approaching three quarters of an acre, with potential to build/develop subject to planning permission being granted."

The main home comprises of an entrance hall, large utility room, ground floor shower room, breakfast kitchen, large living/dining room with wood burning stove, snug, ground floor bedroom.

On the first floor there are a further 3 double bedrooms, space to create an en suite bathroom with plumbing in situ and a large luxury bathroom.

"Outside, there are parts of the building yet to be developed that offer the potential to add extra rooms on both floors with further potential at the rear of the main home also."

The garden has a patio are and extensively laid to lawn,.

"The vendor advises that planning permission has previously been granted to add a separate access at the far end of the garden and to allow the construction of a detached triple garage with annex."

