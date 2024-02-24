Police appeal after locks damaged in attempted burglary of outbuildings near pub

Officers say that the offender or offenders caused damage to the locks on a "number of outbuildings" close to the Woodbridge Inn on Coalport Road, Coalport.

It happened overnight between Tuesday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 21.

Police think they were either disturbed or left without taking anything for another reason.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00142_I_21022024.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.