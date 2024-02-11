Council defends town's number of roadworks and closures

A burst pipe in Ironbridge at the top of Tontine Hill has seen the road closed since last week, with Severn Trent Water reportedly saying it won't reopen until Thursday (February 15).

On the other side of the town, there are road works on Lincoln Hill, Church Hill and New Road causing traffic delays, and Virgin Media are installing ducting for ultra fast full fibre network as part of the Gigabit Telford project in other parts of the town.

Severn Trent roadworks along Tontine Hill, Ironbridge

Meanwhile, the Jiggers Bank road into Ironbridge is also undergoing extensive work and is experiencing closures until spring next year.

Some traders have criticised the council for the number of recent road closures, but Telford & Wrekin Council has said they are continuing to support businesses during the current works.

A spokesperson, said: “We are continuing to support local business by communicating notice of any planned works and ensuring residents, businesses and visitors are aware that Ironbridge is open for business as usual.

“The emergency road closure at The Wharfage is for Severn Trent to carry out emergency repairs to a water main and is outside of the council’s control.

“Elsewhere in Ironbridge we are working with Virgin to upgrade the fibre network. There are no road closures as part of this work and disruption is being kept to a minimum. Local residents and business were given advance notice and are being kept informed throughout.”