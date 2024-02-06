Water leak will now keep Ironbridge roads closed until next week - councillor

Over the weekend a burst in the water pipe at the top of Tontine Hill saw the road closed, and many properties lose water.

Severn Trent carried out temporary repairs in order to restore the water but the road remains closed.

Earlier this week, Severn Trent said it hoped to have the repairs completed and the roads reopened within a week, but now a Telford & Wrekin councillor has said the streets will remain shut until next week.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the council's cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage & leisure, said on Tuesday: "The Wharfage, Tontine Hill and High Street will remain closed until February 15 as Severn Trent Water continue to repair the water main.

"The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling eastbound will be via Buildwas Road, Much Wenlock Road, Buildwas Bank (A4169) to Jiggers Bank Roundabout and straight on to Castlefields Roundabout, Castlefields Way to Woodside Roundabout and on to Lees Farm Roundabout, then Ironbridge Road and Madeley Road. For vehicular traffic travelling westbound vice versa."

She added: "Wharfage, Tontine Hill and High Street remain open for pedestrians. Cars parks are open, as are all businesses.

"Seven Trent Water have been instructed on the correct signage including additional road closures for Access Only roads."