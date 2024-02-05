Ironbridge water main burst: Severn Trent hopes to complete repairs within a week

Over the weekend a burst in the water pipe at the top of Tontine Hill saw the road closed, and many properties lose water.

Severn Trent carried out temporary repairs in order to restore the water but the road remains closed.

Now the firm has confirmed that the permanent repair will be completed once its team receives a 'specialist fitting' to carry out the work.

Stuart Leach, water networks regional lead at Severn Trent, said: “Our teams were on site quickly following reports of a burst pipe and worked hard to minimise any impact to the local community.

“Our team needs a specialist fitting to complete the repair, so have made a temporary repair over the weekend and will be returning to complete the job as soon as we can.

“There are a few challenges at this location but we’re hopeful that we should have the work completed and everything back to normal within a week, and we’re thankful for everyone’s patience as we do this.”