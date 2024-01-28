A picturesque riverside pub on the Telford tourist trail combining great food and beer

Other pubs have learned to open their doors to any and all comers, bringing a different atmosphere to a pub as new people come in for a drink, a bite to eat and a chat.

The Swan Taphouse in Ironbridge is a pub which has taken the latter approach and is thriving as a result, mixing great ales with smoking hot steaks and grilled foods to create a pleasant stop on the banks of the River Severn.

The Swan Taphouse is in an idyllic location next to the River Severn

The pub dates back to the 18th century, having previously existed as a factory and a mill and carrying reminders of those days, with part of the underground area within one of the rooms and a well in the bar, and has claimed to be the oldest pub in Ironbridge.

The bar provides a full range of drinks, including several ales

Manager Sam Sherwood has been at the pub for five months and said she was aware of the history of the pub, as well as the occupational hazard of running a pub next to the River Severn, having experienced flooding at the start of this month.

She says: “We were evacuated and I was looking at the coracle we have on the wall and wondering if I would have to use that or not.