As Storm Henk caused chaos across the county The Boat Inn at Jackfield was once again overwhelmed, ending up several feet underwater.

It's not the first time for the pub, which has suffered from the effects of a swollen Severn on many occasions over the years - the watermark of each frustrating flood is recorded on the door for posterity.

The Boat Inn in Jackfield is no longer submerged – and now attention has turned to the clean-up

Mario Thomas, 65, who has been the landlord at the pub since March 2022, said it was the third time they had been flooded in 12 months – but that this one had been by far the worst.

The speed with which the situation worsened left many across Shropshire surprised, and Mario and his wife Lisa with no chance to properly empty the pub.

They had lifted the furniture and the fridges off the floor to keep them away from the water – expecting it to only rise by two-and-a-half feet or so.