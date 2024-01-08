Job done... Flood barriers set to be removed from Ironbridge today

Telford & Wrekin Council also expects the road to be reopened this evening if all goes to plan.

The council, on social media, said: "Good news - we expect the barriers to be removed today by the EA and our teams will work to get the road open as soon as possible once they have been removed.

"We expect the road to be open this evening, but we'll keep you up to date on this!"

Current road closures are: Wharfage, Ironbridge, Jiggers Bank, Ironbridge (closure not flood related)

Roads reopened: Ferry Road