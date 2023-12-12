Want to win a year's supply of doughnuts in a Wonka inspired competition?

Donutology in Ironbridge has launched the competition to co-include with the release of the new Wonka film.

The film, based on Roald Dahl's character which stars Timothée Chalamet as the eponymous character, tells the origin story of Willy Wonka.

To coincide with the film's release, which opens at cinemas on Friday, Donutology has launched a Donutolugy Gold chocolate bar, with a golden ticket hidden in one of the bars.

Shop owner Shakeel Younas, who opened the doughnut shop in Ironbridge's Square last September, said the competition launched at the weekend.

He said: "It will run up until somebody finds the golden bar inside one of our Donutology chocolate bars. They are on sale now and the person who finds the golden ticket will win a year's worth of doughnuts.

"We thought it would be a bit of fun and is inspired by the golden ticket in Willy Wonka bars."

Donutology is open six days a week from 10am. More details can be found in its Facebook page at facebook.com/donutbae