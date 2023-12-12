Paramedics called after van catches fire near Ironbridge

The blaze happened on the A4169 at Buildwas Bank, near Ironbridge.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: "At 1.05pm on Tuesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire.

"This incident involved one van with smoke issuing from the engine. Crews extinguished using one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.