Plans submitted for Ironbridge holiday let with ‘desirable views’ of tourist attraction

Proposals include converting an undercroft to a stable range in Church Hill, Ironbridge, and the building of an extension.

As part of the building work a ‘main archway’ will be infilled with a ‘minimal’ glazing door installed.

“The proposal will assist in promoting visitors to the area, enhancing the local economy, and ensuring the sympathetic preservation of a local building of unique character,” said the applicant in their design and heritage statement.

“The proposal details the conversion of this arrangement to a small holiday let whose guests would make use of local business in a site which offers desirable views of the gorge.”

Submitted plans show that the holiday let will have two bedrooms with one either side of a living, kitchen and dining room. One of the bedrooms is proposed to have an en-suite bathroom.

Applicant Julie Liperis says that the planned holiday let is currently used as a garden room and store for 3 Southside on Church Hill.

The site has a paved terrace to the front of the structure and a small wooden decking providing an outdoor seating area.

A kitchen/living/dining area for the holiday let will be situated within the current garden room and the proposed extension will be created to accommodate a new bathroom and boiler.

There is also space for three off-road parking spaces on the existing driveway to the adjacent property, the use of a garage and ‘adequate’ roadside parking on Church Hill.

The applicant says that the original holiday let design has been revised to meet a ‘satisfactory design’.

They add: “With the lifting and relaying of the floor and introduction of a new slab, underfloor heating will also be installed. This has the benefit of avoiding radiators, and additional pipework.

“The design was reduced in scope, with the glazed corridor being omitted, and a more minimal glazed infilling of the archway proposed.

“This, therefore, would retain the visual character of the archway from the view across the gorge. The small side extension also underwent a series of revisions until a satisfactory design was reached.”

The application can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on its website, application number: TWC/2023/0847.

Comments can be made during a consultation phase which ends on December 6.