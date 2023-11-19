Daytime closure of well-used road to start later this week

The Telford & Wrekin Council intends to make a Temporary Prohibition of Traffic order to undertake Highway Improvement Works at Paradise, Coalbrookdale.

The order is so that Highway Improvement works can be undertaken. The order becomes operational from Thursday between 8am and 5pm weekdays only. The following road will be closed in its entirety.

No diversion is applicable for this order and the works are expected to be completed by the December 8.