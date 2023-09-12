Residents invited to share secrets for Ironbridge art project

The piece will give future visitors an insight into life in Ironbridge in 2023

As part of the Ironbridge Heritage Festival, a local business has joined forces with a renowned collage artist to tell the stories of residents.

The Bolthole, a gallery and coffee shop on the Wharfage in Ironbridge, has teamed up with artist Caris Jackson to create a piece of art providing an insight into life today in the historic 'Birthplace of Industry'.

The gallery will be hosting free drop-in workshops and is inviting those with a connection to the Gorge to take part.

Debra Harris, owner of The Bolthole said: “Being at the heart of the Ironbridge Gorge community is a real privilege, as we hear so many fabulous stories from regular customers and visitors with historical connections to the area.

"Some of these are quite surprising, or a little bit cheeky, but all give a rare insight into the people who make the Gorge such a special place.

"We wanted to somehow capture these stories for posterity, so as part of the Ironbridge Heritage Festival, we’ve joined forces with Caris Jackson, our artist in residence, to run a series of free drop-in collage workshops which we’re inviting people with a connection to the Ironbridge Gorge to take part in.”

Mixed media collage artist Caris added: “We would love for anyone living, working or visiting the area to contribute by bringing photographs, images or other materials which tell personal stories of past achievements, jobs or experiences.

"We will add to these and collage them to create a piece of artwork capturing the lesser-known, unexpected or ‘secret’ aspects of the lives of the people living in the Gorge today.

"This will be displayed as a permanent feature in the Bolthole but also be used to create artwork, literature or other displays throughout Ironbridge.”