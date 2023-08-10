Two women rushed to major trauma centre after Buildwas crash

By Megan Jones

Two women have been rushed to a major trauma centre after a two-car crash in Buildwas, near Telford.

The junction of Buildwas Road. Photo: Google
The crash happened at the junction of Buildwas Road and Buildwas Bank just before 11.30am on Thursday.

Three fire crews rushed to the scene, alongside two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the MERIT Trauma Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found two cars that had suffered significant damage.

“A middle aged woman from the first car was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital with potentially serious injuries.

“A second middle aged woman from the other car had also suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to the same centre by land ambulance."

Another woman, in the second car, was unhurt in the collision and did not require medical attention.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

