Artists in the Ironbridge Gorge are to highlight the art of printmaking in a three-day fair taking place this weekend.

Fusion in Jackfield. Photo: Google

The Printmakers' Fair, billed as a three-day celebration of artistic expression, will take place between July 28 and July 30 at Footprint Gallery in the Fusion building in Jackfield.

Printmaking is the art of making pictures or designs by printing them from specially prepared plates or blocks.

The fair will exhibit up to 180 framed original prints, alongside unframed browser prints and handmade printed gifts, cards and merchandise.

The event will also showcase a vibrant array of printmaking techniques, some dating back hundreds of years.

Admission to the fair is free, and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase artwork on the day to take home with them.

"We are excited to be hosting the Printmakers' Fair," said Rod Sheppard from Footprint Gallery.

"This event allows us to celebrate the beauty of printmaking as a medium while bringing together a diverse group of artists and enthusiasts.

"Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply curious about printmaking, this fair promises to be an engaging and inspiring experience for all."

As well as immersing themselves in a range of prints, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a barista coffee and a slice of homemade cake from the Jackfield Tile Museum Café and make the most of their day by visiting the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site with its vast array of attractions and museums.

There will be free parking on-site.

