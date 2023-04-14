West Mercia Police received a call about a man with a firearm in a field in Jackfield, Telford, just after 9am on Thursday.
A member of the public had reported that the man left the area after being spotted.
Police officers, including a helicopter crew, scoured the area but no-one was found – and no-one spoken to had been approached or threatened by the man.
Chief Inspector Richard Bailey said: “Following reports of a man seen with a suspected firearm in a field in Jackfield, our officers along with the police helicopter carried out a thorough search of the area and no one was found.
"Nobody had been approached or threatened by the man and we are satisfied there was no increased threat to the wider community.”