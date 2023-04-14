West Mercia Police received a call about a man with a firearm in a field in Jackfield, Telford, just after 9am on Thursday.

A member of the public had reported that the man left the area after being spotted.

Police officers, including a helicopter crew, scoured the area but no-one was found – and no-one spoken to had been approached or threatened by the man.

Chief Inspector Richard Bailey said: “Following reports of a man seen with a suspected firearm in a field in Jackfield, our officers along with the police helicopter carried out a thorough search of the area and no one was found.