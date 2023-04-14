Ironbridge flooding fund confirmed at £370,000

Rebecca Pow MP and Lucy Allan MP.

The government's Flooding Minister, Rebecca Pow MP had announced money for those affected by flooding as part of a £100m fund across the country.

Telford's Conservative MP, Lucy Allan, has now revealed that the amount awarded to Ironbridge is £370,000.

The fund has been made available to help people in places where 10 or more properties have flooded twice or more in a decade.

It is intended to prioritise small communities where traditional barriers or flood defences are not viable.

Ms Allan said: "The Frequently Flooded Allowance is a vital opportunity to invest in long-term flood defences and I am glad Ironbridge is in the first round of allocations. Flooding in Ironbridge puts homes and businesses at risk and I am glad that we can now invest in more effective flood defences through this new fund.

"I am grateful to Minister Pow who is aware of the specific issues facing residents and businesses in Ironbridge having visited on a number of occasions."

Mrs Pow said: "We know only too well the devastating impact that flooding can have on communities and businesses, as we face more extreme weather brought about by climate change.