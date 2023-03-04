Feather dusters at the ready as Blists Hill undertakes their annual spring clean

Guests and housefolk will be undertaking a weekend of spring cleaning

The house-proud townsfolk at Blists Hill Victorian Town have feather dusters and carpet beaters aplenty ready for the annual spring clean this weekend.

Visitors are invited to lend a hand during the annual event, which sees the town's streets piled high with furniture.

With coal fires for heat and oil lamps for lighting, spring cleaning was a necessity for the Victorians.

Guests to the museum are invited on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 to join in with the festivities, and try their hand at various traditional cleaning techniques.

A musical chair competition is also taking place at 12pm, with prizes up for grabs for the winners.

Abbie King, Chief Operating Officer at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said: “Blists Hill's annual spring clean is always a sight to behold with the town's streets piled high with furniture as our resident townsfolk get to work ready for the upcoming season.

“And, what better way to relax after a hard morning spent making the town spick and span than by having a go at a good old fashioned game of musical chairs! It’s sure to be an exciting morning, with lots of opportunities to try your hand at cleaning techniques that were around long before Mrs Hinch!”