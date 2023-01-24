Abandoned pub up for sale four years after supermarket and flats plan fell through

The long-closed Beacon pub in Ironbridge Road is up for sale

The Beacon, in Ironbridge Road in Telford, is believed to have been closed for more than five years and has had fencing up since 2018.

But the Grade II Listed building is now on the market, with a guide price of £200,000 ahead of a property auction on February 9.

The 0.49-acre site is described by agents Bond Wolfe as a "residential development."

In its listing, Bond Wolfe wrote: "The property comprises a partly three storey and partly single building originally understood to date from 18th Century and previously operated as a public house and ancillary accommodation together with an adjacent car parking which in total is situated on a site extending to about 0.49 Acres (0.2 Hectares) or thereabouts and may have potential for alternative uses or development subject to obtaining planning permission and any other necessary consents."

Currently there is no planning permission for the site, with previous attempts to change its use falling through.

In May 2019 a plan to convert the ground floor of the former pub into a Spar convenience store, with the two floors above becoming self-contained apartments, was submitted. The plans also included a proposal to demolish and replace extensions built in the late 20th century.

However, the application attracted a huge amount of opposition with more than 1,000 people signing a petition against the plans, claiming they would have a detrimental effect on nearby family-run businesses. They also raised safety fears due to the building's close proximity to two neighbouring schools; Woodlands Primary and Nursery School and Haberdashers' Abraham Darby. The site is also close to Abraham Darby Sports & Leisure Centre.

The application was withdrawn three months later.

The view of The Beacon from Wrekin View

Ironbridge councillor, Carolyn Healy, said she wanted to see something appropriate done with the site.

"Unfortunately, nothing appropriate has come through to planning from the various owners it's had," she said.

"What we want to see is the fabric of the building protected. It's on the edge of the World Heritage Site.

"We want to see it restored in a sensitive way and any development to take into account the features that gave it that listing."

Councillor Healy added that she hopes the new owner will work with Telford & Wrekin Council to come up with a suitable scheme and to carry out urgent repairs on the building.