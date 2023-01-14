Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warning signs put up in response to reports of motorcyclists crossing famous Iron Bridge

By Megan JonesIronbridgePublished: Comments

Warning signs have gone up on the famous Iron Bridge in response to reports of motorcyclists travelling over the industrial monument.

The sign that went up on Saturday morning, has now been replaced with a 'pedestrian only' sign. Photo: Cllr Carolyn Healy
The sign that went up on Saturday morning, has now been replaced with a 'pedestrian only' sign. Photo: Cllr Carolyn Healy

A Telford councillor hopes the signs will become a permanent part of Ironbridge's flood plan after motorbikes had been seen crossing the pedestrian-only bridge.

Councillor Carolyn Healy witnessed motorbikes attempting to cross the bridge, which has been closed to traffic for 89 years, on Thursday, with another incident reported on Friday.

The Wharfage is currently closed because of the flood barriers, and Councillor Healy reasoned that drivers may see the bridge as a short-cut past the diversions.

She said: "I don't really know why motorists might think it's a good idea, because it doesn't save you any time. But maybe they don't really know the area and think it's a quicker way of getting through.

"Hopefully the signage might at least make people more aware, and keep it safer for pedestrians.

"It's important that people know the Iron Bridge is not for motorised vehicles, and that all motorised vehicles need to follow the normal roads to get to our car parks."

Despite the Wharfage being closed to vehicles, businesses and visitor attractions along the road remain open, and can be reached on foot.

Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News