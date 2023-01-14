13 Shropshire flood warnings remain with river levels expected to peak again in coming days

Flood barriers have been put up in Ironbridge, as well as in Shrewsbury town centre

In Shrewsbury, temporary flood barriers are to remain in place at Frankwell until further notice, while defences were also installed at Coleham Head yesterday as experts and council leaders expect river levels to remain high over the weekend.

Shropshire Council said that as well as the yellow warning for rain in the county, that runs until midday today, peaks in the River Severn from rain that fell upstream in catchment areas on Wednesday and Thursday are still yet to pass through.

An update issued by the authority said: "The River Severn continues to rise in Shrewsbury and is predicted to peak at between 4.4m and 4.8m tonight into early Saturday morning (14 January 2023). Another peak is expected overnight Sunday into Monday and we will keep you updated as soon as we have more details about this.

"Bridgnorth is expected to peak at between 4.5m and 4.9m on Saturday evening."

Telford & Wrekin Council has warned that river levels in the Ironbridge area are expected to peak between 5.7m and 6.2m this afternoon.

In an update, the authority said: "Yellow weather warnings are in place for Wales with more rain over the weekend. Until this has fallen, the impact is unknown and further updates from The Environment Agency will follow in due course.

"The next peak is due on the afternoon of Monday 16 January afternoon, flooding of lower-level properties may occur along with some roads and footpaths."

The flood warnings in place around the county are at:

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Coleham Head, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Ironbridge

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

There are also flood alerts at:

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

The Met Office weather warning for rain came into force and 9pm last night, and remains in place until midday.

In the warning, forecasters said outbreaks of sometimes heavy rain will move in from the south west.

"20 to 30 mm rain is likely quite widely with 40 to 50 mm on some hills. With conditions already very wet this is likely to cause some flooding," the warning says.

They Met Office expects the rain and any accompanying strong winds to clear eastwards during the day.

The warning covers the western fringes of the county, as well as the whole of Wales.

Road closures in Shrewsbury

On Friday Shropshire Council closed a number of roads in and around Shrewsbury town centre, along with a handful of other roads south of the county town.

The road closures are:

Smithfield Road

Coton Hill

Chester Street/ Cross Street

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

Berwick Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Avenue

Coleham Head Lane – lane closure into town centre

Coleham Head – for EA demountable barrier

Longden Coleham out of town

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

Williams Way

Raven Meadows at the Roushill side Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Other closures included footpaths from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir, The Pig trough to West Mid Showground and New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park. Porthill footbridge, linking Porthill Road and The Quarry is also closed with water covering the bottom of the bridge in the town centre park.

Temporary bus terminals have been set up due to the closure of Shrewsbury bus station. Buses will arrive and depart from either New Park Road below Beacall’s Lane, coach bays and half the lower section of Abbey Foregate car park, Theatre Severn or, in the case of Oxon Park and Ride, Frankwell Island.

Anyone planning to visit Shrewsbury town centre is urged to use the park and ride instead of driving with three car parks - Frankwell Main, Frankwell Riverside and St Julian's Friar's - all closed until further notice. Raven Meadows multi-storey remains open for daytime parking, but Shropshire Council has warned "Raven Meadows will have two way flow for access to the multi-store and The Strand and exit".

Abbey Foregate car park was reported as full on Friday.

Ironbridge

Telford & Wrekin Council has closed The Wharfage and Ferry Road - although cafés and shops along the Wharfage are set to remain open and can be reached on foot, along with other businesses and visitor attractions around the town.

The Wharfage and Dale End car parks remain open, but are expected to flood.

Sandbags have been delivered to residential areas known to be at risk and are Coalford, Ferry Road, Station car park, Ladywood and Wharfage car pak.

Bridgnorth

Further south, Shropshire Council has so far not announced any road closures in Bridgnorth, but is monitoring Southwell Riverside, Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard, Doctors Lane, Severn Terrace, Quayside and Riverside and Friars Street.

All car parks remain open, although displaced resident permit holders have been told they can use Innage Lane or Severn Street car parks in preparation for closures.

Ludlow

On Friday the 738/740 Ludlow to Knighton bus service operated by Minsterley Motors was unable to operate fully due to the flooding in the area.