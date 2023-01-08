Flood barriers to go up in Ironbridge with more rain on the way

Ironbridge flood defences coming down in Ironbridge during previous flooding

Telford & Wrekin Council said it had been working with Environment Agency Midlands over the weekend preparing for any flooding in the area as river levels rise.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Tuesday, with heavy rain predicted further up the River Severn's stream.

A spokesperson said the Environment Agency would be putting the flood barriers up on Monday.

1/4🌊Flooding update: We've been working in #Ironbridge this wknd so that we're ready for any #flooding in the area as river levels rise next week. Gully bungs in, sandbags available and @EnvAgencyMids putting flood barriers up tomorrow. 🏨Businesses open as usual in The Gorge. pic.twitter.com/u8hAP5SZLP — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) January 8, 2023

"The Wharfage and the bottom of New Road will be closed to traffic from 8am," the spokesperson said.

"We've been working in Ironbridge this weekend so that we're ready for any flooding in the area as river levels rise next week.

"Businesses open as usual in The Gorge.

"Buildwas Road will remain open unless it floods, buses will be turning at Wharfage Car Park and Abraham Darby as usual and all local car parks remain open."

Sandbags are available to residents who are concerned about potential flooding and can be collected from: Ladywood; Ironbridge Central Car Park; Wharfage Car Park; Coalford and Ferry Road.