Flood barriers to go up in Ironbridge with more rain on the way

By Sue AustinIronbridge

Flood barriers will go up in Ironbridge on Monday and sandbags will be made available to residents in the town.

Ironbridge flood defences coming down in Ironbridge during previous flooding

Telford & Wrekin Council said it had been working with Environment Agency Midlands over the weekend preparing for any flooding in the area as river levels rise.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Tuesday, with heavy rain predicted further up the River Severn's stream.

A spokesperson said the Environment Agency would be putting the flood barriers up on Monday.

"The Wharfage and the bottom of New Road will be closed to traffic from 8am," the spokesperson said.

"We've been working in Ironbridge this weekend so that we're ready for any flooding in the area as river levels rise next week.

"Businesses open as usual in The Gorge.

"Buildwas Road will remain open unless it floods, buses will be turning at Wharfage Car Park and Abraham Darby as usual and all local car parks remain open."

Sandbags are available to residents who are concerned about potential flooding and can be collected from: Ladywood; Ironbridge Central Car Park; Wharfage Car Park; Coalford and Ferry Road.

A flood alert is in place for the River Severn with the predicted peak at Buildwas 4.3m to 4.5m on Monday morning (the top of the normal range is 3.40m), moving to Bridgnorth by the afternoon.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

