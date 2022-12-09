Water supply interrupted for customers in Ironbridge area

Customers living in the TF8 area were told they may experience supply interruptions during what Severn Trent Water called essential repair work.
The supply interruptions started at 6.25am and lasted until 1.21pm after workers came across some complications.
But the company said they finished the repair work earlier than expected and customers' supply started to return to normal.
A company spokesman said: "Your cooperation has been really appreciated and we’re so sorry for the time it took to carry out these works."