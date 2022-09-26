Children eat for free at Blists Hill Victorian Museum this Autumn

Blists Hill

Younger visitors to Blists Hill Victorian Town can eat for free next month as the museum launches its ‘Kids Eat Free’ scheme ahead of the October half term.

The scheme has been put in place to ease some of the rising pressures on family finances as households continue to grapple with the cost-of-living.

From Saturday, October 1, children under 16 will eat free at the town’s Fried Fish Dealer, where families can enjoy traditional fish and chips, cooked in beef dripping.

Appealing to more modern dietary requirements as well, the Fried Fish Dealer now offers both vegan and vegetarian options too.

Children can also eat free at the Forest Glen Refreshment Pavilion, which offers a range of hot and cold meals.

The offer is valid with the purchase of an adult meal and will run until Sunday, October 30.

Abbie King, chief operating officer at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We are all aware of the rising pressures on family finances, especially as we move into the winter and we wanted to do something to hopefully make things slightly easier for families visiting us through October.