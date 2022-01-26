Eyes to the sky as airborne electricity cable inspection takes place

Photo: Neil Phillips

The more eagle-eyed residents clocked that the helicopter was working on behalf of Western Power Distribution, carrying out routine visual inspections on the 11 kilovolt network.

A WPD spokesperson said: "WPD has 92,000km of overhead network which we have to inspect every two years. Helicopters can do this faster than ground patrols – and have a better view – and our fleet of five are fitted with high definition, thermal and corona cameras, which can capture faults invisible to the naked eye.