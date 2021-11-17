Fly tipping 'on an industrial scale'

Photo: Rob Skinner

Rob Skinner is a regular litter-picker himself, and is a member of various litter-picking groups around Telford that are seeing increasing levels of fly tipping across the region.

He reported fly tipping at a layby on the A4169 Ironbridge bypass on Buildwas Bank twice over the summer to Shropshire Council through the ClearWaste app. The app enables users to report fly tipping anywhere in the country. Users can upload pictures and location details to their reports.

However, Shropshire Council said this week that they have received no reports from him via the ClearWaste app. In any case, the council confirmed this week that they would arrange for a clear up of the area, having now been alerted to the issue.

Rob Skinner said: "I reported this several months ago, twice. Not only has none of this been removed, there is yet more rubbish dumped there. It is truly disgusting, and an obvious environmental threat.

"I have to say that the level of fly tipping is on an industrial scale. Laybys are some of the worst places I have seen, with people leaving human waste and alcohol containers there routinely."

Steve Brown, head of transport and environment for Shropshire Council, said: “Sadly this location is one that is often exploited by people who decide to tip their waste in the layby and down the adjoining grass bank.

"We are aware of it, having repeatedly removed waste from this location in the past and we are again arranging to remove more fly tipped waste here, where it can be accessed safely.