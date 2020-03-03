Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth flood warnings still in place as Severn peaks

Storm Jorge brought masses of rain last weekend and the effects are now being felt in Shropshire, with the River Severn carrying the excess water through the county and testing barriers.

At the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury, the river was this morning at about 3.4m, below the 4.25m it reached on Monday morning but still within the flooding range.

Flooding is still affecting offices at the West Mid Showground and Gravel Hill Lane. The Environment Agency warned that river levels will likely remain high for the next few days.

Drivers have also been warned to plan their routes away from low-lying roads near rivers.

Five replacement skips are now in place for Shrewsbury businesses and residents affected by flooding; two in Longden Coleham, two in St Julian’s and one at the bottom of Wyle Cop, opposite the NCP car park.

See also:

Advertising

In Bridgnorth the river has been around a peak of 4.5m and 4.6m since Monday morning. Last week the peak was 5.19m.

Yesterday Bridgnorth's mayor Ron Whittle said he felt for the businesses that have seen a hit to their custom because of the floods keeping people away from the town centre.

Advertising

He said: "A lot of businesses, especially retail businesses, are having a pretty tough time and when you start losing a couple of weeks' business in one go it does have quite an effect on them."

At the Buildwas river gauge near Ironbridge, the river was at about 5.3m, below the 6.8m peak of last week that saw people evacuated and businesses ruined, but still well within the flooding range.

Several residents are still in emergency accommodation at the Valley hotel in Ironbridge.

Melverley is a village near the Powys border that sits on the River Severn and the River Vyrnwy. The river level at Cae Howel was 5.36m today and people are advised to avoid low-lying footpaths and roads.