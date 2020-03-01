Floods concert to raise funds

The event, called Over Troubled Waters: Ironbridge Fundraising Concert, will be held at The Anstice in Madeley, from 7pm on March 20.

It is being organised by Sky High Productions and will include a number of performers, to be announced in the coming days.

Organiser Sammi McSporran said: "These past days we have been watching the carnage wreaked on Ironbridge by the floods, feeling helpless. We have all at some point enjoyed a trip into Ironbridge whether to see the iconic bridge itself, visit the local shops, cafes and pubs or just to have a relaxing walk through the park.

"So we decided it seemed like the perfect cause for another fundraising concert and to give back to this area that we love. With the encouragement of other locals and the generous donation of a venue from The Anstice, this performance will bring together different groups across Telford and Ironbridge to unite on stage for all the people who have suffered in the floods.

"With a raffle and a bake sale on the night we hope to raise a significant amount of money to be donated evenly to The Ironbridge Lions and The Ironbridge Rotary Club."

Anyone who would like to get involved can contact skyptelford@gmail.com.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk on the door and will be £5.