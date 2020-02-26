Menu

Ironbridge residents counting the cost as 'threat to life' warning stays in place

By Mat Growcott | Ironbridge | News | Published:

Devastated residents hit by floods in Ironbridge have been left counting the costs as river levels reached their highest levels for 20 years.

Vic Haddock aged 60, who lives next to the River Severn in Ironbridge trying to protect his home

Vic Haddock aged 60, who lives next to the River Severn in Ironbridge watches his dog Pippin walking on the flood boards

Shropshire Fire and Rescue officers helping residents with their flooded homes

The Boat Inn in Jackfield near Ironbridge

The Boat Inn in Jackfield near Ironbridge

River levels in Ironbridge reached a height of 6.8m this morning, and a severe 'threat to life' warning is still in place.

Many residents of Ironbridge had been evacuated by the time the River Severn hit its highest level. Emergency services and representatives of Telford & Wrekin Council and the Environment Agency were on hand through the night to moniotr the situation.

Vic Haddock, who lives in Ladywood, was picking up the pieces after his home was flooded and his £100,000 boat shed was destroyed.

"I'm feeling as well as I could be," he said. "Everybody is doing what they can do, with the resources available at the present moment. 

Vic Haddock aged 60, who lives next to the River Severn in Ironbridge watches his dog Pippin walking on the flood boards

Shropshire Fire and Rescue officers helping residents with their flooded homes

"I wouldn't even like to hazard a guess to the cost of the damages. We spent £90,000 to £100,000 doing the boating shed. That's virtually destroyed. The floors have exploded in the house, flooded, although not to the extent of the boating shed. Until the water goes down, it's impossible to say the costs."

But despite the bleak outlook for his home, Mr Haddock said he was proud of how his neighbours had come together.

"Our community look after each other," he said. "I wasn't very happy with the council last week, but they've really jumped to it this week. They've done a fantastic job."

The Boat Inn in Jackfield near Ironbridge

The Boat Inn in Jackfield near Ironbridge

Meanwhile, a famous pub that always floods had one of its worst weeks ever.

The Boat Inn in Jackfield keeps a record of floods levels on its door going back decades.

Its highest record was set at 19 feet and six inches (5.97m) on November 1, 2000.

Other records have been set at 19 feet and five inches (5.95m) on February 10, 1946 and at 19 feet and one inch (5.8m) on March 21.

