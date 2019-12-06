Ironbridge Power Station cooling towers coming down today - LIVE coverage here

The towers will be brought down at 11am - barring adverse weather conditions or other problems - with the work expected to be completed by midday.

It is costing more than £10 million to destroy the four 120-metre high cooling towers.

Explosive charges have been planted on a black ring close to the bottom of each tower, each with sufficient power to blow away the metal-framed legs which hold the towers up.

Although there are no official viewing points, crowds are expected to gather as close as they can to see the spectacle.

Telford & Wrekin Council has urged people to watch the demolition live online.

A 350-metre exclusion zone will be in place along with road closures. Residents who live close to the cooling towers have been advised to close their windows, avoid hanging washing out and to keep their children and pets in doors ahead of the explosion. Some dust is expected to travel. People with respiratory conditions are advised to stay away from the blowdown and to stay indoors.