Bat house to be built near Ironbridge Power Station

Planning permission for the house was granted this week, with consultancy firm Pegasus Group, on behalf of site owners Harworth Group, saying it was part of the wider mitigation strategy for the power station redevelopment.

Katie Hancock, of Pegasus Group, said: “The demolition of the power station was recently approved by Shropshire Council, but some of the redundant structures to be demolished have been colonised by bats.

“In order to compensate for the loss of the existing bat roosting and hibernating facilities, Harworth Group PLC in consultation with Natural England, opted to build a bat house as part of the ecology mitigation scheme.

“The bat house is expected to be built out by October.”

Harworth Group bought the site last year and plans for hundreds of homes, businesses, leisure facilities, a school, village centre and park and ride scheme were revealed at a public consultation event last October.

Harworth and Pegasus plan to make a planning application to Shropshire Council in the autumn.