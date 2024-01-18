More than 100 cannabis plants worth £100,000 found in Telford property

Police carried out a warrant on a property on School Road, Donnington, on Thursday.

Officers from Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT), discovered 123 cannabis plants.

A man, aged 28, was arrested at the address on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Matt Corfield, from the NCFT, said: “This warrant is yet another great example of intelligence that has been given to us by the local community. We have listened to, acted upon and achieved another good result from it.

"The local community can help police by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity."

A cannabis haul

He said that local communities played a huge part in the fight to get drugs off the street.

"My message is simple, if you suspect anything like this is happening near you or causing issues to your community, don’t sit in silence, report it to us and we will act on it.”

To report concerns around drugs or drugs supply go the West Mercia Police website or contact Crimtestoppers on 0800 555 111.