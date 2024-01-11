Residents told village's 120-year-old cottages will not be demolished to create access road

But the Wellington Road Action Group, in Muxton, near Telford, said it would continue to oppose any plans for housing that would see heavy vehicles travelling along the weight-restricted road.

Resident Richard Green said he had been told by Shropshire Homes, which wants to develop land behind Greengables and Walnut Cottage, that the 120-year-old cottages would not need to be demolished.

It had been feared that the properties would be pulled down to allow the construction of access roads to the site.

But Mr Green said the company had assured him that an access road could be built through the side garden of Walnut Tree Cottage, and by demolishing a modern extension which had been added to Greengables.