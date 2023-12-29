Speed indicator device installed in Telford to help keep drivers under the limit

The Speed Indication Device (SID) on School Road, Donnington, tells drivers their current speed and warns them if they are in breach of the limit.

The SID was installed by Donnington Parish Council and supported by funding from Safer Stronger Communities.

As well as informing drivers, the SID collects data that helps the local policing team plan speed enforcement that is appropriate and meets residents' expectations.

PC Robert Hughes, a West Mercia Police community safety engagement officer in North Telford, said: "Speeding has been an issue for some time on School Road as well as Queens Road and Hayward Avenue.

"Residents raise their concerns via the parish council and this becomes a local policing priority."