Telford lorry driver banned for 14 months after failing breath test by five points

A lorry driver from Telford has been banned from driving for 14 months after failing a breath test when he was five points over the limit.
Colin Anthony Pickering, aged 58, of Barleywood Close, Donnington, pleaded guilty to driving a blue Vauxhall Insignia on Donnington Way with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the limit is 35.