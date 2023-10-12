Telford lorry driver banned for 14 months after failing breath test by five points

A lorry driver from Telford has been banned from driving for 14 months after failing a breath test when he was five points over the limit.

Colin Anthony Pickering, aged 58, of Barleywood Close, Donnington, pleaded guilty to driving a blue Vauxhall Insignia on Donnington Way with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the limit is 35.

