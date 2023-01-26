Notification Settings

Tankers depart after hours of battling burst pipe in Telford

By Megan Jones

Severn Trent has confirmed service is back to normal after a fleet of tankers was sent out to a burst pipe on a main road.

Severn Trent sent in ten tankers to keep water in the system while they fixed a burst pipe

Residents in Telford faced supply interruptions on Wednesday when a burst pipe meant ten tankers were called in to keep household water supplies topped up.

Severn Trent tankers lined up along Donnington Wood Way

Donnington Wood Way was closed in one direction for much of Wednesday as Severn Trent battled the burst.

Ten tankers, each capable of carrying 27,000 litres of water, were lined up along the road in Donnington to ensure households and businesses had access to running water.

Severn Trent workers onsite

Severn Trent confirmed supply had been restored at 9.20pm on Wednesday, and the road was fully reopened.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

