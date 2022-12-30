Telford police grab car without an MOT and 'give advice' to owner

Donnington police safer neighbourhood team swooped on a local road after a local councillor reported a vehicle without an MOT.
A spokesman for Donnington SNT said: "Reported via local councillor a vehicle parked on the road without MOT. Owner located.
"Advice given and car will be taken off the road until M.O.T obtained."
