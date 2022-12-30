Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford police grab car without an MOT and 'give advice' to owner

By David TooleyDonningtonPublished:

Police have taken a car off the road until its owner gets an MOT for it.

Picture: Telford Police
Picture: Telford Police

Donnington police safer neighbourhood team swooped on a local road after a local councillor reported a vehicle without an MOT.

A spokesman for Donnington SNT said: "Reported via local councillor a vehicle parked on the road without MOT. Owner located.

"Advice given and car will be taken off the road until M.O.T obtained."

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News