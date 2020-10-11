Police stop 10-year-old riding dirt bike in nature reserve

By Nick HumphreysDonningtonPublished:

A 10-year-old was stopped by police for riding a dirt bike in a nature reserve.

Police stopped a 10-year-old riding this bike in Granville Country Park, Telford. Picture: Telford Cops
Police stopped a 10-year-old riding this bike in Granville Country Park, Telford. Picture: Telford Cops

The youngster was riding the powered machine in Granville Country Park in Telford, prompting police to reinforce that riders need to find safe places to use their bikes.

Telford Police said: "Donnington Safer Neighbourhood team have been patrolling the Granville Park. The rider of this bike was only 10! If you want to ride off road motorcycles then you need to find a place to do it. The Granville Park is not that place."

The park is home to a variety of birds, insects including dingy skipper moths and green hairstreak butterflies, as well as plant life such as oxeye daisies, cowslips and yellow rattles.

It is one of the largest and most wildlife-rich of Telford’s green spaces. All of the park is designated as a Local Nature Reserve and there is the nationally important Muxton Marsh Site of Special Scientific Interest as well as the Shropshire Wildlife Trust nature reserve.

Remains of its former industrial history such as the blast furnaces, the tub boat canal and winding house can still be explored.

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News