The incident happened in Gloucester Avenue, Dawley, Telford.

The fire was out before firefighters got there.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “At 3.39pm on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Telford.

“Small fire within domestic property involving hot pans which was out on arrival. Crews have carried out a full inspection.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central as well as an operations officer.