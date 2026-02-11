Telford town council assesses where grit bins are needed most

Great Dawley Town Council received “a lot of requests” for the grit bins across its patch following the recent cold snap.

Town mayor Ian Preece told the full council on Monday (February 9) that requests have been made across the area.

He added: “So we have got the clerk working hard to find out where they are needed.”

Great Dawley Town Council met on Monday, February 9 at Dawley Town Hall. Picture: LDRS

Councillors, who rattled through their public agenda in nine minutes, heard that this would include an assessment of “slope conditions” on the roads.

Town clerk Simon Eccleston said: “Telford & Wrekin Council has invested in grit bins and we have also invested in grit bins.

“Our new environmental community liaison officer who started on Monday will be running through the list.”

Councillors said new lists of grit bins will be posted online.

They also praised local teams who spent time “at day and night and over the weekend” clearing branches that had been broken during the recent storm.

Following the public session councillors decided to exclude the press and public so they could discuss an item about a caretaker and receive a report on a new project.

The next ordinary council meeting is set to be held at Dawley Town Hall on March 9.