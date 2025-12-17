Telford College students show off cookery skills as they serve up festive feast for community group

Public uniformed services students from joined forces with catering students at Telford College to treat members of the Dawley Dinner group to a Christmas meal in the Orange Tree restaurant on the college’s Wellington campus.

Telford College students serving a festive feast to members of the Dawley Dinner group at the college’s Orange Tree restaurant in Wellington.

It has become an annual tradition – giving students chance to develop their cookery and hospitality skills, at the same time as laying on a memorable outing for the group.

Run by Great Dawley Town Council, the ‘Dawley Dinner’ initiative is designed to give local people access to a warm meal.

Writing to the college after the event, the council said: “Thank you so much to yourselves and all of your students for your continued support in our community.

“We were so grateful to have been welcomed to the Orange Tree for the festive lunch, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance.”